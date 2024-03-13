Siddhant Chaturvedi Reveals Father's Message When He Auditioned For Gully Boy: Maa Do Roti...

In the bustling city of Mumbai, Siddhant Chaturvedi has emerged as a standout talent within the Indian film industry. With his latest film, "Kho Gaye Hum Kahan," receiving accolades from both audiences and critics, Chaturvedi’s journey to success is a testament to resilience and hard work. In a candid revelation, the actor shared how his father's unwavering support and motivation have been key to his career.

Advertisement

During a recent interview, Chaturvedi opened up about the encouragement he received from his father. He fondly recalled his father's words, "Papa kehte the dekho beta, ghar pe chhat hai, Maa Do roti bana dengi, Tum apna kaam karte jao, yahan nahi hoga Hollywood me try karenge." This translates to his father reassuring him that as long as he had a roof over his head and food to eat, he should focus on his work without worry, even suggesting a move to Hollywood if opportunities in India did not pan out.

Advertisement

Chaturvedi’s filmography speaks volumes of his versatility and dedication. From his breakthrough role as MC Sher, which garnered him widespread recognition, to his compelling performances as Zain in "Gehraiyaan" and Imaad in "Kho Gaye Hum Kahan," Chaturvedi has consistently shown his ability to bring diverse characters to life. His journey in the film industry is a source of inspiration for many, showing that with determination and support, it is possible to carve out one's own path to success.

Advertisement