Siddharth Anand-Saif Ali Khan To Reunite After 17 Years For Jewel Thief?

After a hiatus of 17 years since their last collaboration, the director-actor duo Siddharth Anand and Saif Ali Khan have sparked excitement among fans as they were recently spotted together outside Marflix Pictures. Their previous projects, Salaam Namaste (2005) and Ta Ra Rum Pum (2007), were well-received, setting high expectations for their potential reunion. While there hasn't been an official announcement, the buzz is undeniable.



Amidst the swirling rumors, media reports suggest that Siddharth Anand is at the helm of producing 'Jewel Thief,' which stars Saif Ali Khan alongside Jaideep Ahlawat, Kunal Kapoor, and Nikita Dutta. This highly anticipated project also saw Siddharth Anand and producer Mamta Anand meeting with Saif Ali Khan and Kunal Kapoor at the Marflix Pictures office. Directed by Robbie Grewal, 'Jewel Thief’ is currently in the production stage, with an international shooting schedule lined up for May. The project, under the production banner of Siddharth Anand and Mamta Anand, is set to premiere on a leading OTT platform.

