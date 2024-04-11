Sikandar: Salman Khan’s Big Announcement On Eid 2024 Leaves Netizens Elated; Fans Say ‘Eidi Ke Liye Shukriya’

Salman Khan's Next Movie Revealed On Eid 2024: Fans are majorly missing Salman Khan's Dhamaka performance this Eid. For years, Salman's movie releases and Eid celebrations have been inseparable. However, it's a departure from tradition this time, as none of Salman's films hit the screens for Eid. But fret not, the dry spell won't last for long. Salman has spilled the beans that his next movie will grace the silver screen next year, marking a triumphant return to the Eid festivities. The actor announced on Thursday that his upocming film that is titled "Sikandar" will be released in theaters on Eid 2025. Salman wrote on Twitter, "Iss Eid 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' aur 'Maidaan' ko dekho aur agli Eid Sikandar se aa kar milo.... Wish u all Eid Mubarak!"

As the actor announced the BIG news, fans went crazy on social media. One tweeted, "EID only belongs to #SalmanKhan Film . Waiting for #Eid2025 for #Sikandar as @BeingSalmanKhan ." Another claimed, "The REAL #Sikandar of Eid is back & 2025 box-office will re-write history beyond anything seen. It will be @BeingSalmanKhan year & the build-up from now towards the release will be worth watching." Another wrote, "Next Eid #SalmanKhan waiting."

