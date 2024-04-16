Silence 2 Twitter (X) Review: HERE's What Netizens Have To Say About Manoj Bajpayee's Zee5 Film

Silence 2 Twitter (X) Review: Manoj Bajpayee's latest invetigation-thriller, Silence 2: The Night Out Bar Shootout, is now streaming on Zee5. It's a sequel to Bajpayee's 2021 thriller Silence... Can You Hear It? The National Awar-winning actor is back as ACP Avinash Verma to invetigate yet another thrilling case. Without any further ado, let's see what netizens have to say about the latest sequel.

Silence 2 Cast, Plot & Other Deets:

Directed by Aban Bharucha Deohans, who helmed the first part as well, Silence 2 boasts a talented ensemble including Manoj Bajpayee, Prachi Desai, Sahil Vaid and Parul Gulati among others.

The sequel focuses on solving the case of a mass shootout at the Night Owl Bar in Mumbai. As Avinash and his team begin the investigation, they discover a sinister conspiracy along the way that leads them to busting a major sex trafficking racket of underage girls.

Silence 2 Twitter (X) Review

Manoj Bajpayee's Silence 2 has been receiving mostly mixed reviews from the netizen. One Twitter user has praised Bajpayee's performance in the edge-of-the-seat thriller. He tweeted, "@BajpayeeManoj #Silence2 Truly gripping and an edge-of-the-seat riveting thriller. Manoj is in top form once again. A big 'shoutout' for 'Silence 2'! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (4 stars)"

Netiznes are also praising Prachi and other actors' performances. The plot detailing and the way they have handled sserious issues have impressed the audience.

On the other hand, the audience is not impressed the long and tedious runtime of the film. According to them, the film lacked the thrilling quotient. One of the portals wrote, "Long story short, Manoj Bajpayee and Prachi Desai's Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout highlights serious issues. However, the suspense-thriller is marred due to an abrupt end."

Aother one tweeted, "Silence 2 Review: It's a murder mystery with a thrilling human trafficking plot, #ManojBajpayee performance is the best, the Twists connected well, the investigation scenes are perfect, and some humor, but the plot weakens at times. Overall watchable. #Silence2 #Silence2OnZEE5"

