Singham Again: Mom-To-Be Deepika Padukone's Singham Pose Goes VIRAL! Fan Says, Mother Is Serving

Deepika Padukone Recreates Singham Pose: Deepika Padukone is having a gala time, both personally and professionally. Mom-to-be Deepika, who is all set to welcome her first child with hubby Ranveer Singh in September this year, will don the cop avatar for Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. The Chennai Express actress essays the role of the 'most brutal and violent' police officer named Shakti Shetty in the third installment of the Singham franchise. While all eyes are on Rohit's next directorial, DP's new Singham pic has set the internet on fire.

A while back, Rohit Shetty took to Instagram and shared a new pic of Deepika in her cop avatar, in which she is seen recreating Ajay Devgn's iconic singham pose.

