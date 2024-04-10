Srikanth- Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne: Netizens Lauds Rajkumar Rao's Performance In Trailer

The release of the trailer for "Srikanth - Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne" has been a highly anticipated moment for fans. Since the unveiling of Rajkummar Rao's character in the film, enthusiasts have eagerly awaited further glimpses into the storyline. With the trailer finally out, audiences can't help but admire Rajkummar Rao's remarkable acting skills displayed in the film.

The trailer has garnered enthusiastic responses from netizens, who have hailed Rajkummar Rao's portrayal of the visually impaired industrialist as epic. Some users have even predicted that the film will set new records and become a blockbuster hit. Praise for Rao's performance has been widespread, with TV actor Kanwar Dhillon also commending his versatility and talent. The internet is already buzzing with discussions about the film's potential success.

