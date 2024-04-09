Srikanth Trailer Launch Event: Here's How Rajkummar Rao's Film Left Viewers Inspired

The bustling city of Mumbai recently witnessed the unveiling of the trailer for the eagerly awaited film "Srikanth - Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne," a collaboration between T-Series and Chalk N Cheese Films. The event was a star-studded affair with the film's lead, Rajkummar Rao, and other notable personalities like Sharad Kelkar, director Tushar Hiranandani, and producers Bhushan Kumar and Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani in attendance. Yet, the spotlight of the evening was stolen by the real-life hero, Srikanth Bolla, alongside his wife Veera Swathi, whose life's story forms the backbone of this film.



Advertisement

Adding to the uniqueness of the event, T-Series aligned with Government directives to enhance accessibility by introducing an audio trailer for the visually and hearing impaired. This initiative follows the recent guidelines by PM Narendra Modi and the I&B Ministry to improve accessibility standards for the public exhibition of feature films. This marked a notable first in the film industry, where a trailer was not just seen but also heard in a theater setting.

Advertisement