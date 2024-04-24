Standing with John Wick 4 & Other Biggies, Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Nominated For Taurus World Stunt Award

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan indeed created an example of its success with its release on the big screen. While the film won the hearts with its amazing story, it also took over the minds with its incredible stunts. With the phenomenal collection of films, SRK stamped himself as a whole sole ruler of the year breaking his records. Now, the film has added yet another glory with its nomination at the 'Taurus World Stunt Award' in the category of Best Stunts.

The film is being nominated for Best Stunts at the Taurus World Stunts Awards for Jawan. It also fetched several accolades and awards such as Filmfare Awards 2024 and Zee Cine Awards 2024 for his excellent work as the stunt director for the film Jawan. Remarkably, the award is equivalent to the 'Oscars' in the field of Stunts. Jawan has been selected alongside films like John Wick's Chapter 4, Mission: Impossible-Dead Reckoning, Extraction-2, and Ballerina. This is yet another remarkable milestone that the film has added to its success spree.

Apart from this, Jawan also won at Dada Saheb Phalke award. Jawan received tremendous love from the masses which made it top the IMDB's most popular Indian movies 2023 list. The film became a huge success by crossing 1159 Cr. at the box office.

