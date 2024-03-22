Swatantra Veer Savarkar X Review: Very Blunt & On Your Face Movie; Randeep Delivers Strong Performance

Swatantra Veer Savarkar X Review: After the underperformance of Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, and Raashii Khanna starrer Yodha last week, two new Hindi films have hit the theatres today (March 22) - Swatantra Veer Savarkar and Madgaon Express. However, here, we'll talk about the film featuring Randeep Hooda and Ankita Lokhande in the lead roles.

Advertisement

The film, centered around the life of freedom fighter Veer Savarkar, is directed and produced by Randeep Hooda himself, in collaboration with Zee Studios, Sandeep Singh, Anand Palit, and Sam Khan. Randeep Hooda portrays the titular character in Swatantra Veer Savarkar and fans have been eagerly awaiting its theatrical release ever since its announcement.

Advertisement

From the teaser to the trailer, every aspect of the film has captured attention and left audiences yearning for more. After all, everyone has been eagerly anticipating seeing another strong performance from Randeep Hooda. Now that Swatantra Veer Savarkar has finally premiered in theaters today, social media is abuzz with praise for the actor's strong performance. Check the film's X review here.

Advertisement

SWATANTRA VEER SAVARKAR X REVIEW

Sharing his thoughts about the film, an X (earlier known as Twitter) wrote, "Randeep Hooda deserves a National award for his portrayal of Veer Savarkar. Story wise he hasn't pulled any punches. He hasn't left any stone unturned. Very Blunt and on-your-face movie. #SwatantryaVeerSavarkar"

Another social media user shared his review of Swatantra Veer Savarkar and stated, "I Watched Super-Hit Movie #SwatantryaVeerSavarkar. What an Amazing Movie. Loved it. Thank u @RandeepHooda @anky1912 @savarkarthefilm for Giving a Blockbuster Movie."

Advertisement

Another post reads, "Watched #SwatantryaVeerSavarkar movie premiere show. @RandeepHooda has made a commendable attempt to bring the sacrifices & sufferings of the Savarkar family for Indian freedom to the world through this film. It's a genuine effort by him. Must watch for youngsters & critics."

Advertisement

SWATANTRA VEER SAVARKAR PLOT AND ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW

For the uninitiated, Swatantra Veer Savarkar delves deep into the life of Hindutva ideologue and freedom fighter Veer Savarkar, aiming to highlight his significant contributions to India's struggle for independence.