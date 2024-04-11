Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Exclusive: Tirrtha Shares Interesting Anecdotes About Her Character Yesu Savarkar

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Update: Actress Tirrtha, currently making headlines for her portrayal of Yesu Vahini in the cinematic gem Swatantra Veer Savarkar, has captivated audiences with her profound depiction of this pivotal character. She delved into the significance of Yesu Vahini's character and its integral contribution to the film.

When asked about the aspects of Yesu Vahini's personality or journey that she found most compelling to depict on screen, Tirrtha says, "When I read the script of Veer Savarkar, I realized that a very strong statement is being made, but the truth is that the statement is made by Veer Savarkar himself. The responsibility of an artist and everyone involved in the filmmaking process is to capture the essence of every character as accurately as possible."

