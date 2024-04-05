Taapsee Pannu Had The Quietest Wedding Of Bollywood With An Intimate Affair in Udaipur; Read More For Deets!

Leaked images and videos of Taapsee Pannu's wedding made its way online and had the actor's fans and Bollywood aficionados excited. While Taapsee hasn't officially put out any communication on this momentous occasion, considering how the powerhouse actress has always kept her personal life private, a source recently shared the scoop from the wedding.

Advertisement

The intimate wedding between Taapsee and long-time beau Mathias Boe took place in Udaipur on the 22nd March. Adds the source, "Taapsee's Danish wedding outfit was designed by Lasse Spangenberg, a Danish designer based in Denmark and who has earlier worked on outfits for the Danish royalty. Her Indian wedding outfit was designed by Mani Bhatia and the actress looked like a dream as she was all smiles throughout the ceremonies."

Advertisement