Taapsee Pannu Is Reluctant To Share Pictures Of Her 'Private Wedding', And Her Reason Is Quite Valid

Taapsee Pannu has been the centre of headlines ever since the pictures of her 'private' wedding ceremony got leaked. The actress, who has always kept her love life under wrap, is reluctant to share the pictures of the private affair as well. However, her reason seems quite valid.

For the first time after the wedding, Taapsee Pannu finally opened up about the event and stated the reason for keeping everything private. Although her friends Abhilash Thapliyal, Kanika Dhillon, Pavail Gulati, and her sister Shagun posted pictures from her wedding, Taapsee is yet to make a post and officially announce it on social media.

After being asked whether she has any plan to do it, Taapsee told Hindustan Times, "I just am not very sure if I want to let my personal life and the people involved in it, to go through the kind of scrutiny that happens when a public figure gets married. It's me who has signed up for this, not my partner, not the people who were involved in the wedding. I am not sure about how I feel about it being out there, that's why I've kept it to myself."

However, she clarified that her intention is not to keep it a secret, adding, "The people who are genuinely close to me, were a part of the celebration and always knew about my relationship and my intentions about when and how I want to get married."

Taapsee Pannu On Whether She Has Plans To Release Pictures

Admitting that she wants to avoid the social media scrutiny and judgments, Taapsee added, "I just didn't want to make it a public affair, because then I will start getting worried about how it is perceived, rather than really enjoying the way I would want to do it. Subconsciously, I would start thinking about how it feels from the outside which I did not want to think about, especially for this one thing, because it's hopefully happening once in life!" she added.

Talking about the release of her wedding pictures, "I have no plans for a release of any kind. I don't think I am mentally prepared to put that out right now. I knew people who were there, they wanted to be there for me and were not present to judge, that's why I was pretty relaxed," says Taapsee, adding, "In the future, if I get comfortable sharing about it (wedding details), we will figure out how, what and when I want to release something if at all," Taapsee concluded.

