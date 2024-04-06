Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe Wedding: Breathtaking PICS From Newly-Married Couple's Haldi Ceremony OUT

Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe Wedding Haldi Pics: Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu tied the knot with her long term boyfriend, who is also a former Badminton player, Mathias Boe in a secret ceremony on 22nd March 2024 in Udaipur. It was a super-intimate affair attended by close friends and family members only. While we can't wait to see the official pictures of the gorgeous couple, a wedding designer company named The Wedding Factory has shared glimpses from Taapsee-Mathias' fun-filled Haldi function.

Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe Wedding; Step Inside The Haldi Function Venue

On Saturday, The Wedding Factory took to Instagram and blessed our feeds with some exclusive snaps of the venue from Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe Haldi ceremony. The theme of the decorations was minimalistic yet classy and rooted in culture, going with the vibe of the power couple.

