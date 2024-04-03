Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe Wedding: Actress Performs With Sister Shagun To THIS Iconic Dance Number! WATCH

Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe Wedding Sangeet Ceremony: Bollywood actress reportedly tied the knot with her long-term boyfriend, former Badminton player and Olympic medalist Mathias Boe in an intimate ceremony on 23rd March 2024 in Udaipur.

While the newlyweds are yet to officially announce their wedding and share wedding pictures, clips from their hush-hush wedding are going viral on social media. Recently, a video surfaced on social media offering glimpses from their fun-filled Sangeet night.

On Wednesday, videos of Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe's Udaipur wedding started doing rounds on social media. After making a dhamakedaar entry while dancing down the aisle towards her man, Taapsee-Mathias made our hearts melt with their effortless chemistry while dancing to Bruno Mars' Just The Way You Are.

Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe Wedding; Actress Performs With Sister Shagun To THIS Iconic Dance Number:

Another video from Taapsee-Mathias' sangeet ceremony featured Taapsee and her sister Shagun Pannu setting the dance floor on fire with their energetic performance to Karisma Kapoor's iconic song 'Le Gayi Le Gayi' from Dil Toh Pagal Hain.

The viral video showcases the Haseeen Dillruba actress in a stunning white ensemble, while her sister Shagun complimented her in a beautiful lehenga.

Check out the video below:

Shagun fulfilled her bridesmaid duties as she shaked her legs with her beautiful sister-bride as they both had a Bollywood moment with their performance.

The wedding was an intimate affair which was attended by friends and close family only. Taapsee's Thappad and Dobaaraa co-star Pavail Gulati and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap had apparently attended the wedding.

