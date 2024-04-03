Taapsee Pannu Wedding- 5 B-Town Celebs Who Ditched Lehnga On Their D-Day, Here's The Glam Looks

Actress Who Didn't Wear Lehnga On Wedding Day: B-town actresses are shifting away from heavy and glamorous lehengas in favor of more traditional attire for their big day. Following this trend, Taapsee Pannu recently walked down the aisle in a stunning red patiyala suit. A video of the actress dancing on her wedding day has gone viral, with viewers captivated by her attire. Taapsee is not the only one embracing this trend of opting for a more traditional Punjabi look on her wedding day. Let's explore other actresses who have set this trend in motion.

1. Yami Gautam

While many were captivated by Athiya Shetty and Anushka Sharma's looks, Yami Gautam's simplicity on her wedding day has left a lasting impression. Opting for a traditional red saree, Yami surprised everyone by getting married at her home in Himachal Pradesh. Rather than splurging on her wedding attire, the actress honored her family's tradition by wearing her mother's dress.

