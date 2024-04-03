Taapsee Pannu’s Wedding Video: Haseen Dillruba Star’s Desi Bridal Entry On Her D-Day With Mathias Goes Viral

Taapsee Panni Wedding First Video: Taapsee Pannu is one of the most talked about and talented actress in the industry and she has proved her mettle time and again on the big screen. And while it is a treat to watch her on the big screen, Taapsee is now making the headlines for her personal life. After all, she has finally tied the knot with her longtime beau Mathias Boe.

The couple took their nuptial vows in an intimate wedding in Udaipur and fans have been eagerly waiting for their first look from their D-Day. And now, days after their wedding, Taapsee and Mathias wedding video is breaking the internet and we can't get enough of the Haseen Dillruba actress' desi bridal entry.

In the viral video from Reddit, Taapsee was seen dressed in a heavily embroidered orange coloured short kurti anarkali suit which she had paired with a matching dupatta and heavily embroidered dupatta. She completed the look with a red chood and kaleera and looked stunning on her D-Day. Taapsee made a desi entry with her girl gang who held the phulkari while Taapse danced her way to the stage beneath the phulkari as she danced to Punjabi tappe, "Ithe pyaar di puch koi naa, tere naal naiyo bolna, tere munh te muchh koi na."

On the other hand, Mathias Boe looked dapper in a sherwani and was also wearing a turban. In fact, the lovebirds were seen taking a cycle ride together amid their wedding festivities on their big day. The video also gave a glimpse of Taapsee and Mathias jaimala ceremony and it was all about love and laughter.

Check out Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe's Wedding Video:

