Exclusive! The Buckingham Murders Release Date: Here's When Kareena Kapoor Starrer Will Hit The Big Screens

The Buckingham Murders Release Date: Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently busy garnering praises for her performance in the recently released film Crew. The movie has taking a bumper opening at the box office, and on its day one, it has collected Rs. 10 crore which is excellent. Kareena has proved stardom with many films and has also proved her mettle as an actor. She is very well balancing between movies that are masala entertainers and films that are high-on content.

While Crew is a proper Bollywood potboiler, Bebo's next film is very different. She will be seen in The Buckingham Murders which is also produced by her. The movie is directed by Hansal Mehta, and it has been doing rounds at the film festivals.

Filmibeat recently interacted with Hansal Mehta and when asked him about the release date of The Buckingham Murders, the filmmaker said, "We are right now working on a release date. There are some streaming commitments and basis on that we will decide. But, it will release somewhere between July and August this year. It had a festival run and I can't wait to share the film with all of you."

The first look posters of the film were released last year, and there have been reports that the movie has received a great response at the film festivals. We are sure fans of Kareena Kapoor Khan can't wait to watch The Buckingham Murders.

Meanwhile, apart from The Buckingham Murders, the actress also has Singham Again lined up which is slated to hit the big screens on 15th August 2024. The movie, which is directed by Rohit Shetty, also stars Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, and Akshay Kumar.

