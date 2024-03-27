The Excitement For Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan And Kriti Sanon Starrer 'Crew' Peaks, Advance Booking Opens

With the release of the trailer and the songs, the excitement among the audiences for 'Crew' is rising. The audiences are waiting to watch the fun and entertaining ride of the year with the sensational trio of Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon. Now, without any delay, the makers are opening the advance bookings for the audience from today on popular demand from the audience.

Crew is just 3 days away from its release and the excitement among the fans is rising! Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, Crew is arriving with fresh content. It's a film that has an interesting story. Perfectly balancing the mess with the comedy quotient, the film will offer an interesting story to the audiences and invite families for the perfect long holiday Weekend. This has indeed raised the demand among the audience for its release. Excitingly, the advance booking windows of Crew are opening today and the flight to this adventure is all set to take off on 29th March 2024 in cinemas near you.

Prepare to embark on a cinematic journey like never before with "Crew." Directed by Rajesh A. Krishnan, this highly anticipated film from Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network is set to hit theatres on March 29th, 2024.