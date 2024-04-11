The ‘Vash’ Effect: How A Gujarati Thriller is Making Waves in Bollywood

Remember the line? 'You Gujarati people are so cute, but why does your food sound so dangerous? Dhokla, Fafda, Handwa, Thepla, Khakra, Sounds like missiles.' While Kareena's analogy about Gujaratis and their food is world-famous, what's truly catching the eye is how Gujarati cinema is breaking away from its traditional family and comedy-driven narratives to explore genres like thrillers, coming-of-age dramas, historical dramas, biographies, and more, gaining recognition worldwide.

Films like "Chhello Show" and "Hellaro" have proven their prowess, winning national awards, while others like "Chhello Divas," "Chaal Jeevi Laiye," and "Vash" have received tremendous acclaim and recognition from across the board. Even Bollywood has started embracing them with open arms through their remakes, as seen in the recent and noteworthy example of "Shaitaan," starring Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan, Jyothika, Janki Bodiwala, and Anngad Raaj, the official remake of the OG Gujarati blockbuster "Vash," directed by Krishnadev Yagnik.

