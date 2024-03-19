This Holi Groove On The Beats Of Choli; As The Highly Anticipated Track from Crew Drops Tomorrow!

With Holi just around the corner, the makers are gearing up to drop the perfect addition to your playlist just in time. What's even more thrilling is that 'Choli' has been the background music in the trailer and teaser, building up anticipation for its official release. And now, the wait is finally over! This remix version of the classic song will be dropping tomorrow, making it the perfect addition to your Holi season playlist.

Undoubtedly, this is the most awaited track from Crew soundtrack, and it's bound to soar to the top of the charts upon its release. With each passing day, anticipation for the film continues to grow.

Since the release of the incredibly entertaining Crew trailer, excitement has been buzzing nationwide. The movie's soundtrack is equally phenomenal, with the teaser receiving a fantastic reception. Among the two songs released so far, Ghagra and Naina have garnered immense love from the public. Fans have eagerly awaited the release of the much-anticipated song, 'Choli', featuring Tabu,Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon.

