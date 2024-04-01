Toxic Cast Update: Makers Of Yash Starrer Ropes In Kareena & Kiara; Here's Who Else Will Join

Kareena Kapoor Khan & Kiara Advani Confirmed For Toxic: After rocking with the galmorous look in Crew, Kareena Kapoor Khan is poised to showcase her talent in Geetu Mohandas's upcoming film Toxic. Reports have confirmed that Kareena Kapoor and Kiara Advani will be the lead female actresses of Toxic. The movie is set to feature three prominent ladies in the lead role. While two actresses have already been confirmed, the third is yet to be announced. Now that Kareena and Kiara have secured their spot, speculation arises about who the third actress might be.

KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN TO MAKE DEBUT IN SOUTH WITH TOXIC

Toxic has been making headlines recently, especially after the confirmation of KGF actor Yash in the lead role. Now, with Pinkvilla exclusively revealing that Kareena Kapoor Khan has also been cast in the movie, fans are eagerly anticipating her debut in a South Indian film. According to reports, Kareena will portray the role of Yash's sister in the movie.

WILL SHRUTI HAASAN ALSO BE FEATURED IN YASH STARRER TOXIC?

Now that it's confirmed there are three actresses in lead roles and Kareena and Kiara have been confirmed, fans are wondering who will be the third joining the team. Rumors suggest that Shruti Haasan is in talks with the directors for the upcoming movie. Considering the actress-singer has sung the theme song of the movie, there's a high chance she'll secure one of the roles.

