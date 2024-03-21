Trupti Khamkar Plays A Cop In The Much Awaited Movie ‘Crew' Post Her Entertaining Performance In 'Govinda'

Bollywood actress Trupti Khamkar is all set to play an impactful role in her upcoming movie 'Crew'. She will be seen sharing the screen with Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor and Tabu.

Trupti made her debut in the industry by performing the character of Mrs. Kawadkar in the movie 'Ittefaq' staring Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha, Dev Verma and others. The dedication and hardwork along with her talent showcased by Trupti was loved and praised by everyone including her fans, critics, co stars and others as well. Her performance also helped her in securing pivotal roles in other films like Saand ki Aankh, The White Tiger, Nocturnal Burger, Tumhari Sulu and many more.

