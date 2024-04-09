Twitter Slams Kangana Ranaut For ‘Lying’ About Her Beef Consumption Digging Out An Old Contrary Posts

Kangana Ranaut has been the controversial queen of Bollywood. Apart from her movies, the actress manages to stay in the headlines for one or other reason. Recently, Kangana Ranaut addresses the rumour of her consuming beef that Twitter didn't take well.

Kangana Ranaut Slammed For 'Lying' About Beef Consumption

In a post, Kangana clarified the 'shameful' rumours about her eating beef and wrote, "I don't consume beef or any other kind of red meat, it is shameful that completely baseless rumours are being spread about me, I have been advocating and promoting yogic and Ayurvedic way of life for decades now such tactics won't work to tarnish my image. My people know me and they know that I am a proud Hindu and nothing can ever mislead them, Jai Shri Ram."

