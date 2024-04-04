Exclusive! Urvashi Rautela Wishes To Romance Shah Rukh Khan; Reveals What She Wants To Change In The Industry

Urvashi Rautela has been in the industry for more than a decade. She started her career as an actress with the film Singh Saab The Great in 2013, and later starred in multiple Hindi and South movies. While many actresses first participate in beauty paegents, Urvashi represented India at Miss Universe after making her Bollywood debut. Filmibeat recently interacted with her and spoke to her about many inetersting things.

When asked her if there's any one actor or director she wishes to work with, the actress said, "There are multiple directors and actors, but I think one actor would be SRK (Shah Rukh Khan), and the director would be Sanjay Leela Bhansali."

