Netizens Hail The First Song Vande Veeram From Adah Sharma's Bastar The Naxal Story

The public's conversation about "Bastar: The Naxal Story," starring Adah Sharma, Sudipto Sen, and Vipul Amrutlal Shah, has intensified with the release of the film's provocative and hard-hitting trailer. A peek of the harsh and unvarnished reality that the filmmakers plan to portray in the movie may be seen in the trailer, but the song Vande Veeram which was released recently has also generated a huge buzz at every corner.

The first and most potent song, "Vande Veeram," sung by Javed Ali, has become an enormous hit everywhere and has struck the appropriate note. The song gives people a strong sense of patriotism and exposes them to a more graphic and unsettling aspect of the movie.

Ever since its release, the netizens have been raving about the song. Here let's have a look at the responses from the netizens which proves the huge success of the song

Sharing a glimpse of the song, a netizen wrote, "Heartfelt condolences to the families of the CRPF jawans as #VandeVeeram depicts their unwavering courage in #Bastar. #BastarTheNaxalStory"

Sharing the song, another netizen wrote, "#VandeVeeram (Song) from the film #Bastar to be release on coming Friday 15th March 2024. #AdahSharma #IndiraTiwari #VipulAmrutlalShah from the Brave Story Tellers of "The Kerala Story" Shri #SudiptoSen @sudiptoSENtlm"

A social media user called the song as soul-stirring and said, "Discover the soul-stirring tale of Bastar through 'Vande Veeram' Song out tomorrow. Bastar: The Naxal Story arriving in theatres on 15th March 2024 #VipulAmrutlalShah #SudiptoSen #AashinAShah Bishakh Jyoti Javed Ali #SunshinePictures #Bastar #VandeVeeram #BastarTheNaxalStory"

Another social media user highly praised the song and wrote, "Nothing could be greater than the nation and love for it and the first song #VandeVeeram sets the mood perfectly for the love towards the country. #BastarTheNaxalStory releasing in cinemas this Friday, 15th March 2024. #VipulAmrutlalShah"

A netizen compared the real-life visuals with the on-screen visuals and wrote, "Bastar's struggle against Naxalism is a story of resilience and determination. Let's amplify their voices and stand in solidarity with #VandeVeeram #Bastar #StrengthOfBastar"

The song has left a huge impact at everywhere. Despite being bold and courageous, it also promises an emotionally driven content that will leave everyone's eyes teary.

The makers launched the song yesterday in an event which was graced by the police officers and also the families of Jawans. At the launch event, the makers also honor the real-life heroes, the cops, and Jawans who protect the nation.