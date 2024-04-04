After Coolie No 1, Varun Dhawan REUNITES AGAIN With Dad David For THIS Film

Varun Dhawan Reunites Again With Dad David Dhawan: Varun Dhawan is on a spree of signing back-to-back projects. He is having a gala time, both professionally and personally. After Main Tera Hero, Judwaa 2 and Coolie No 1, the actor is all set to reunite with his dad David Dhawan once again for his upcoming directorial.

Varun Dhawan Joins Hands Again With Dad David Dhawan:

Varun Dhawan is set to headline his dad-filmmaker David Dhawan's upcoming yet-untitled directorial. Produced by Ramesh Taurani, the movie is being backed by Tips Films. As per reports, the movie in question will be an out-and-out comedy entertainer that celebrates love, family and laughter.

