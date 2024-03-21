Vicky Kaushal On Doing Raman Raghav 2.0 On No Filter Neha Season 6: I Gave It My All But Aaj.....

The 6th season of No Filter Neha, hosted by the ever-charismatic Neha Dhupia, has been grabbing the audience's attention. This season promises to be bigger, bolder, and more candid. The next celebrity to appear on the show is India's Chris Hemsworth, Vicky Kaushal.

Advertisement

In the latest episode of No Filter Neha, Vicky Kaushal gives audiences a peek into his life and shares some insights into his character from Raman Raghav 2.0 and said, "Raman Raghav 2.0 is the only film I feel if I get that opportunity again every five years of my life I can play it better. Uss samaj mujhe aisa laag raha tha life mai itna mujhe itna experience nahi tha ya maine uthi complexities life main nahi dekhi thi to portray that role to the depth at which it could have been portrayed. I tried my best, I gave my all but Aaj jab mjhe lagta hai ki mujhe vo same role, same film mai phir se mile I could give another swing to it which might be just a little bit more deeper and more layered."

Advertisement