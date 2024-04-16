Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Release Date: Here's When Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri's Film To Hit Theatres

T-Series Films, Balaji Telefilms & Wakaoo Films In Association with Thinkink Picturez, proudly announce the release date of their upcoming blockbuster, "Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video" (VVKWWV), directed by the talented Raaj Shaandilyaa. This much-anticipated film, set to take audiences on a nostalgic 90's rollercoaster ride, is slated for release on 11th October 2024.

The film boasts a stellar cast featuring the incredibly versatile Rajkummar Rao and the talented Triptii Dimri, ensuring a delightful family entertainment experience. Crafted as a pure masala entertainer, "Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video" promises a perfect blend of laughter and drama, immersing viewers in the charm and energy of the swinging 90s.

