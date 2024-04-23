Vidya Balan Channels Inner Madisar Mami In Viral Instagram Reel, Celebrates Stainless Steel & Tambram Culture

Vidya Balan, known for her remarkable talent in the Indian entertainment industry, has once again captured the hearts of her fans. Following the success of her film "Do Aur Do Pyaar," Vidya posted a humorous reel that has delighted her audience. The reel, which highlights a running gag about stainless steel from the film, showcases Vidya's ability to blend humor with relatable content seamlessly.

Advertisement

In her latest social media post, Vidya shared a video where she dons a nine-yard Madisar saree, embodying a Tamil Brahmin lady, fondly known as "Madisar Mami." The caption sheds light on the context, stating, "Continuing to celebrate stainless steel and all the Tambram-isms at a family screening of 'Do aur Do Pyaar', reminded me of one of my fave Tamil songs that I first watched on TV with my parents as a child. So here I am as 'Madisar mami' who is a Tambram lady in a 9yards saree." This post not only celebrates her film's success but also pays homage to her personal cultural heritage and childhood memories.

Advertisement