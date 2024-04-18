Exclusive! Vidya Balan On Being Confused In Past Relationships, Why Am I Getting All The Wrong Boys?

Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi will be seen together on the big screens in Do Aur Do Pyaar which is slated to hit the big screens on 19th April 2024. The trailer and the songs of the film have created a good pre-release buzz, and the promos hint that the movie revolves around a married couple who are quite confused about love between them. Filmibeat recently interacted with Vidya and Pratik, and and spoke to them about confusion in a relationship.

While talking about being confused in relationships before her marriage with Siddharth Roy Kapur, Vidya said, "Yes of course, I had the confusion. I was feeling like why am I getting all the wrong boys? (Laughs). Sab ek se badkhar ek mil rahe hai mujhe; utne bhi nahi mile. But, thankfully, soon enough I met Siddharth. I think that confusion is very normal until you find the right person; you are only seeking. Everyone is not as lucky as Pratik; Bhamini is the first woman he chased and dated."

