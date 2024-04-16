Vidya Balan REACTS To Madgaon Express Success, Praises Film: If You Haven't...

Madgaon Express came as one of the biggest surprise entertainers of the year. Right from the release it has grabbed the audience's attention, proving its excellent hold at the box office with its constantly rising collection. The film has made its distinct place in the hearts of the audience as a big-screen comedy entertainer of the year with its entertainment quotient. From Kunal Kemmu's direction to the fantastic performances by the lead cast-Divyendu Sharma, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, and Nora Fatehi, the film stunned the audiences on every front and ruled the hearts of the masses.

Advertisement

In a recent exciting update, the fervor of the film has caught the heads of actress Vidya Balan and she heaped praises on the comedy entertainer 'Madgaon Express'. Taking to social media, Vidya Balan who watched the film recently shared her review and wrote, "I haven't laughed as much in a film as I have in Madgaon Express. If you haven't watched it yet, you're missing out on mad fun.@pratikgandhiofficial Bau Majja Aavigayi (It was a lot of fun).

Advertisement