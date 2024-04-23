Vidya Balan's Special Reaction To Do Aur Do Pyaar Co-star Pratik Gandhi's Comment Is Unmissable

In the bustling world of film production, where grueling schedules and long hours are the order of the day, finding joy and energy on set is often a rarity. However, Vidya Balan, the celebrated Bollywood actress, brings just that, transforming every set she steps onto with her vibrant presence and laughter. Her recent project, the summer rom-com 'Do Aur Do Pyaar,' is no exception, where her co-star Pratik Gandhi, who plays her husband on screen, lavished her with praise for the positive atmosphere she creates.

Gandhi highlighted Balan's unique ability to uplift everyone around her, making the work environment not just bearable but enjoyable. He noted her knack for turning routine moments into enjoyable experiences, attributing the lively set atmosphere to her engaging personality and genuine interest in people's stories.

