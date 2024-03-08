Vipul Amrutlal Shah And Sudipto Sen To Launch The First Song Vande Veeram From Bastar: The Naxal Story

The trailer for 'Bastar: The Naxal Story' has drawn the audience's attention ever since its release. The trailer has definitely piqued the audience's excitement to watch the brutal and unfiltered truth that the makers are going to present in the film. The one thing that makes the film more exciting is the coming back of the powerful trio of Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Sudipto Sen, and Adah Sharma.

In a recent exciting update, it has been revealed that the makers of 'Bastar: The Naxal Story' are planning to unveil the first song Vande Veeram from the film on 11th March 2024. The launch event is planned in Mumbai in the presence of 18 families of CRPF soldiers.

This is a very big thing for the film 'Bastar The Naxal Story'. The event will not just see the song launch but the team Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Sudipto Sen, and Adah Sharma along with the other cast and crew will also honour the families of CRPF soldiers.

The approach taken by the makers of the film is a very commendable approach as they distinct themselves from regular launch events and chose to launch the song with CRPF families.

Since the film celebrates the courage of soldiers, the makers have decided to launch the song with a theme that resonates well with the film's theme and subject.