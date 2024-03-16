Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Bastar : The Naxal Story Left CRPF Soldiers Impressed As They Lauded The Makers

The love and praises on 'Bastar The Naxal Story' continues to pour ever since it hit the cinemas.

Advertisement

The film has opened with extremely positive response from the audiences and they're all raving about it. While the film has led an impact on the audiences, it has also moved the CRPF officers too.

Advertisement

Recently the CRPF soldiers had watched the film in the screening and they are all hailing Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Sudipto Sen for the film and the bold story they have presented infront of the world.

The film has moved everyone into the tears and a video of review was shared on the social media where the audiences are seen praising the film and said, "The film has took us to the chapter and unsaid truth which other political parties didn't let to come out"

Advertisement

The audiences continued saying, "It's up to the government to remove Naxalites and the ruling government can clean the naxalites from the nation"

Bastar The Naxal Story directed by Sudipto Sen has led massive impact on everyone's mind and is an important film to be watched only on the big screens.

At some screenings, it even received standing ovation and the audiences are praising the performance of Adah Sharma as IPS Neerja Madhavan.

Advertisement

Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Sunshine Pictures and co-produced by Aashin A. Shah, 'Bastar: The Naxal Story' is directed by Sudipto Sen and will have Adah Sharma in the lead. The film is now released in the cinemas worldwide.