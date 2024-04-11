VIRAL VIDEO: Kartik Aaryan Mobbed By Fans In Kolkata After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Shooting

After the major success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan is back again with his Rooh Baba avatar. And fans would love to know that the actor has already started the shooting for the horror suspense movie.

Kartik Aaryan Shoots In Kolkata For Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Kartik Aaryan has been posting bits of him shooting in Kolkata from the last couple of days. On Wednesday, he posted a picture of himself standing at the iconic Howrah bridge donning his avatar from Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Giving a pose standing in front yellow taxis wearing black outfit, Kartik wrote, "Kolkata How-rah You."

