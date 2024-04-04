What The Hell Navya 2 Finale: Jaya Bachchan Makes Revelation About Her Friends, Says 'Vo Zayadatar Filmo Mein.

In the last episode of What The Hell Navya, we see a candid conversation between Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, and Navya Naveli Nanda sharing from ride-or-die BFFs to occasional brunch buddies, they share their opinions on modern-day friendships.

The episode starts with Navya asking the question about how Shweta Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan have managed to maintain their friendships and she shares her observations about the challenges of balancing close friendships with social circles encountered in life. Shweta prompts and asks, "Why is it difficult"?. Navya feels in today's world there are two types of friendships one is your general friends and the other is your inner circle, "I don't know I think we just have close very close friends who we talk to about everything I have maybe 2 or 3 of those and you have friends in general, who you meet when you go out socially. you meet through work or whatever other reason. I feel it is difficult to manage all of that." Navya stated.

