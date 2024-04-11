When Kriti Sanon Revealed Losing Student Of The Year To Alia Bhatt On KWK, Watch Karan Johar’s Reaction

Kriti Sanon is one of the best actresses who emerged in the last decade. Her versatile performances, ranging from comedy to romance, have won the hearts of many. However, Kriti's journey to Bollywood has not been easy. The Filmfare winning actress made her debut with Heropanti, however, it could've been another film, if she hadn't lost the project to Alia Bhatt.

Watch Karan Johar's Reaction When Kriti Sanon Revealed Losing Student Of The Year To Alia Bhatt

Kriti herself revealed that she was replaced in Student of The Year and lost the project on her appearance in Koffee With Karan. To say the least, Karan Johar's reaction was not to be missed. In the promo video, Kriti could be seen being asked by Karan, "Did you get rejected for many auditions prior to Heropanti?"

