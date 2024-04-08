When Madhuri Dixit Refused To Do Molestation Scene With Ranjeet For Prem Pratigya. Here's What Happened Next

Madhuri Dixit was the reigning queen of Bollywood during the 80s and 90s. The actress did many roles that left a lasting impression on people's hearts. However, there were times when the actress had faced challenges in order to perform particular sensitive scenes.

Madhuri Dixit Denied To Do Molestation Scene With Actor Ranjeet

Recently, actor Ranjeet revealed how Madhuri Dixit refused to do a molestation scene with him. In a scene, Ranjit was supposed to perform it with Madhuri on a handcart which is of her character's father's. Ranjeet revealed that Madhuri cried inconsolably while expressing her discomfort.

