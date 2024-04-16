Who is Aparna Thakur? Ravi Kishan's Alleged Second Wife Who Sued Bhojpuri Star, Marriage Details & More

Ravi Kishan's Second Wife Aparna Thakur Demands Justice: Now that the election is near, Ravi Kishan seems to be getting caught in yet another scheme. A woman named Aparna Thakur is claiming that Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan is her husband and they even have a daughter together. Aparna claims that BJP MP is not accepting their daughter socially and publically. Demanding justice for her daughter, Aparna promises to take the matter in court. As the news of Ravi Kishan having a second wife swirlk around the internet, people are searching who Aparna Thakur is, so let's explore who she is and why she is making such claims.

WHO IS APARNA THAKUR?

Aparna Thakur is getting viral on intrnet. The lady claims to be Ravi Kishan's wife. She said in a press conference that she met Ravi in 1995 when ravi was studying journalism. After a year of dating, Ravi and Aparna allegedly got married. Aparna claims that they are still married but Ravi now refuses to have any contacts with her and does not accept their daughter socially.

