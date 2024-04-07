Srikanth: WHO Is Srikanth Bolla? Visually Challenged Industrialist Who Inspired Rajkummar Rao’s Character

Rajkummar Rao Srikanth Release: Rajkummar Rao will next be seen in the upcoming biographical drama titled, Srikanth. The first-look of the actor was recently released. Directed by Tushar Hiranandani (of Saand Ki Aankh fame), the film also stars Jyotika, Alaya F and Sharad Kelkar in prominent roles. Headlined by Rajkummar, the movie is based on the life of the visually-impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla. Read on...

Advertisement

Rajkummar Rao's Character In Srikanth: Who Is Srikanth Bolla?

Rajkummar is currently gearing for the release of his next, Srikanth (previously titled as 'SRI'). The biographical drama follows the inspiring story of visually challenged Srikanth who overcame his obstacles and hurdles and emerged as a successful industrialist, becoming an inspiration for all physically challenged people.

Advertisement