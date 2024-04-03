Will Siddharth Anand Not Direct Pathaan 2? Here's Why Fans Requested Him To Helm Shah Rukh Khan's Film

Pathaan 2: Siddharth Anand, a name that has become synonymous with high-octane action films in Indian cinema, recently celebrated the monumental success of 'Pathaan', which raked in a whopping gross worldwide collection of over ₹1,000 crore.

SIDDHARTH ANAND TO NOT DIRECT PATHAAN 2?

As 2023 commenced with 'Pathaan' setting new benchmarks, 2024 saw 'Fighter' taking the baton as the first hit of the year. Amidst these achievements, speculation is mounting about the sequel to 'Pathaan', which is anticipated to hit the floors this year. However, there's a twist in the tale with reports suggesting that Anand might not direct the sequel, sticking to his philosophy of not helming sequels to focus more on developing franchises.

Despite this, a surge of requests from fans has been observed, urging Anand to take the director's chair for the 'Pathaan' sequel. They have taken to social media, voicing their desire for Anand to replicate his success with the first film, emphasizing his unparalleled skill in action direction, scale, and cinematography. Fans express their reluctance for any experimental shifts in direction for the sequel, highlighting Anand's significant role in presenting Shah Rukh Khan in the iconic 'Pathaan' avatar.

One fan passionately stated, "Sid Anand Is The Best Action Director Of Recent Times...We have seen #Pathaan create history with All Time Blockbuster under his direction...So we want again Sid Anand in #Pathaan2...We don't want any experiments please." Another added, "Just Delay the Project & Give it to Sid ❤️ Sid k pas jarur Pathaan 2 k liye koi Idea tha isleya wo Pathaan 2 Direct krne k liye excited b tha.. Don't Experiment with this one…"

SIDDHARTH ANAND HIT FILMS

Moreover, Anand's success isn't confined to 'Pathaan' alone.

His recent release, 'Fighter', starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, has dominated the box office in India, Bangladesh, Mauritius, Maldives, and Sri Lanka, also making it to the top tens list in 22 countries globally, including Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Brazil.

This further cements Anand's reputation in crafting films that not only resonate with the Indian audience but have a global appeal. Anand's journey, marked by films such as 'Bang Bang', 'War', 'Pathaan', and now 'Fighter', showcases his adeptness in creating cinematic universes that are both critically acclaimed and commercially successful.

