Yodha Budget & Box Office Target: Here’s How Much Sidharth Malhotra’s Film Should Earn To Become A HIT

Yodha Budget And Box Office Target: Helmed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, Yodha is an eagerly awaited Bollywood action movie featuring Sidharth Malhotra, alongside Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in pivotal roles. Ever since the trailer was revealed, the film has captured significant attention from both fans and audiences. As anticipation continues to build up, many enthusiasts are intrigued and eagerly anticipating its release in theaters.

Advertisement

YODHA BUDGET, PLOT, CAST, RELEASE DATE, AND OTHER DETAILS

The plot of Yodha centers around a plane hijacking, with Sidharth portraying a soldier and Disha Patani portraying a cabin crew member. Additionally, Raashii plays Sidharth's romantic interest, who is also shown as a government official in the trailer. The film's synopsis outlines the scenario: "During an airplane hijacking, a soldier aids the passengers and battles against the terrorists. However, the damage to the flight engine makes survival incredibly challenging."

Advertisement

Packed with thrilling action and captivating suspense, the much-awaited film promises to captivate fans, keeping them engaged and on the edge of their seats. As the highly anticipated release of Yodha approaches tomorrow (March 15), excitement is tangible with expectations for its buzz to grow steadily over the weekend.

Advertisement

Produced under the banners of Dharma Productions, Yodha is reportedly made on a budget of Rs 55 Crore and also features Arun Katyal, Ankit Raj, and Tanuj Virwani, among others in pivotal roles.

YODHA BOX OFFICE TARGET

While last week's release Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan's Shaitaan is still performing well, Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha is expected to fetch a decent start at the box office. Latest reports indicate that the film has already sold over 25 thousand tickets for its opening day, accumulating an impressive Rs 50.35 Lakhs in revenue through advance bookings.

Advertisement

To be considered a clean hit at the box office, Yodha needs to achieve domestic earnings ranging from Rs 80-100 crore, aligning with its projected budget.

YODHA CAST SALARY DETAILS

Wondering how much money the star cast of Yodha charged for their roles? We've fetched all the details for you.

Sidharth Malhotra - Rs 7 Crore

Disha Patani - Rs 2 Crore

Raashii Khanna - Rs 1.5 Crore

Advertisement

However, these figures aren't yet confirmed by the makers.