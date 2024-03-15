Sidharth Malhotra’s Yodha Leaked Online In HD For Free Download After Its Theatrical Release

Yodha Leaked: Sidharth Malhotra starrer Yodha has been one of the most talked about movies the year. Helmed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, Yodha marks Sidharth's first collaboration with Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. To note Sidharth plays the role of a braveheart agent who is ready to take on the terrorists irrespective of the circumstances. In fact, fans have been quite excited to watch Sidharth in the action mode.

After creating immense buzz in the town, Yodha has finally hit the theatres today and has opened to decent reviews from the audience. However, much to everyone's shock, the movie has fallen prey to piracy. Yes, Yodha full movie has been leaked online hours after it had its theatrical release as quoted by Latestly.

Yodha full movie leaked online for free download

For the uninitiated, Yodha marks Sagar and Pushkar's debut directorial and Sidharth's performance has won hearts. According to media reports, Yodha was leaked online and was available for free download or watching online for free in HD print on several illegal websites. While the leak has come as a shock to the makers and is likely to affect its viewership worldwide.

Talking about Yodha, Sidharth stated, "Yodha is a completely fictitious story. We have created a new task force - Yodha. So when you create something from zero, then you can take a lot of liberties. We have done many variations in the film and also the action I got to perform is very different from 'Shershaah'. Here I am more energetic, and lean, and use different sorts of weapons. It is a far more commercial and entertaining film. I think it has got my best of action sequences that I have done in last decade or so"

To note, this isn't the first time that a movie has fallen prey to piracy. Earlier films like, Maharani season 3, Article 370, Shaitaan, Fighter, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Mr and Mrs Smith Season 1, Aarya Season 3, The Family Plan etc were leaked online within hours of release. While piracy has been a menace, the showbiz world has been putting in efforts to fight it. But looks like it is going in vain.

It is important to note that although the temptation of watching a recently released film or web series without any expense might be compelling, it is crucial to recognize that indulging in such activities amounts to an illegal and non-bailable offense. Piracy not only harms dedicated individuals in the entertainment industry but also undermines the earnings generated from creative pursuits.