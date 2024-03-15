Yodha X Review: Sidharth Malhotra Gives A Terrific Performance In Action Thriller But The Climax Will….

Yodha Review: Sidharth Malhotra is all over the headlines today and rightfully so. After all, his recent release Yodha has released today. Helmed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, the movie happens to be an action thriller which also features Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani in the lead. Yodha features Sidharth in the role of a brave soldier who is ready to take on the terrorists.

Advertisement

From the teaser to trailer, everything about the movie made headlines and left the audience wanting for more. After all, everyone has been eager to see Sidharth in an action mode. And while Yodha has finally hit the theatres today, it has got the social media buzzing with an opinion as everyone is all praises for Sidharth Malhotra's performance.

Advertisement

Yodha X Review

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter (now X), a Twitter user gave Yodha 3.5 stars and wrote, "Interval Block, Suspense, Climax and Twist & Turn is literally blow your mind, #SidharthMalhotra performance is Terrific, Storyline is Good not up to the Mark, direction is brilliant, Disha & Rashi Acting is decent. Overall #Yodha is a Good Movie".

On the other hand, another user gave the movie 4.5 stars and tweeted, "It's so inspiring and perfect film-making in all aspects be it Details, filming, camera work, music and acting! All are at their peaks! @SidMalhotra take a bow, Delhi Boy has delivered his career best performance in #Yodha".

Advertisement