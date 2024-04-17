Zapatlela 3 Cast, Release Date: Film Announced With New Poster. Who Is Playing Main Lead?

The excitement among Marathi cinema fans has peaked with the official declaration that "Zapatlela 3," the next chapter in the beloved horror-comedy series, is set to begin production. The announcement was made with the release of a captivating poster that promises more thrills and laughter.



Actor-director Mahesh Kothare, who was at the helm of the first two films, will direct this installment. Rajnish Khanuja of Select Media Holdings and Mahesh Kothare through Jenma Films International are on board as producers. The film will see the return of Addinath Kothare, captivating audiences with his performance in the lead role. The film also marks the comeback of the iconic character 'Tatya Vinchu’.

