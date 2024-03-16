Zee Cine Awards 2024 Full Winners List: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani, Kiara Advani, & Others Win Big At ZCA

Zee Cine Awards 2024 Winners List: The much-anticipated Zee Cine Awards 2024 has begun, bringing immense joy to film enthusiasts as the event is being aired on Zee TV and Zee Cinema from 7:30 on tonight (March 16).

Several renowned personalities, including Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Ananya Panday, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Bobby Deol, among others, attended the event last week, adding glamour to the star-studded affair of Zee Cine Awards 2024.

ZEE CINE AWARDS 2024 COMPLETE WINNERS LIST: SHAH RUKH KHAN WINS BEST ACTOR AWARD

The Zee Cine Awards are highly regarded for acknowledging exceptional talent in Bollywood, paying tribute to artists, directors, producers, and technicians. With numerous acclaimed celebrities nominated across various categories, fans are eagerly awaiting for the ZZA 2024 full winners list.

Undoubtedly, the highlight of the evening is going to be Shah Rukh Khan claiming the Best Actor award for his performances in Jawan and Pathaan. Yes, you read that right! Shah Rukh Khan unquestionably stood out as the night's biggest winner, with his film Jawan sweeping up the most prestigious awards, including Best Film, Best Story, and Best Music.

Wondering who are the winners of Zee Cine Awards 2024? Take a look at the complete winners list here.

ZEE CINE AWARDS 2024 FULL WINNERS LIST

While Jawan won Best Film trophy, Rani Mukerji, Sunny Deol, Kiara Advani and other also walked away with the golden trophy. Check out the winners list of Zee Cine Awards 2024 below.

Best Actor (Popular): Shah Rukh Khan (Jawan and Pathaan)

Best Actor (Viewer's Choice): Sunny Deol (Gadar 2)

Best Actress (Popular): Rani Mukerji (Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway)

Best Actress (Viewer's Choice): Kiara Advani (Satyaprem Ki Katha)

Performer of the Year (Male): Kartik Aaryan (Satyaprem Ki Katha)

Performer of the Year (Female): Ananya Pandey (Kho Gaye Hum Kahan)

Best Actor in a Comic Role: Ayushmann Khurrana (Dream Girl 2)

Best Actor in a Negative Role: Bobby Deol (Animal)

ZEE5 Best Actor (Female) - Adah Sharma

Best Film - Jawan

Best Music - Jawan

Best Playback Singer (Male) - Arijit Singh (Jhoome Jo Pathaan from Pathaan)

Best Playback Singer (Female) - Shilpa Rao (Besharam Rang from Pathaan)

Best Background Music - Anirudh (Jawan)

Best Music Director - Anirudh (Jawan)

Best VFX - Red Chillies Entertainment (Jawan)

Best Dialogue - Sumit Arora (Jawan)

Best Action - Spiro Razatos, Anal Arasu, Craig Macrae and team (Jawan)