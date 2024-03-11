Zee Cine Awards 2024 Viral Video: Shahid Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Dance Together On Dholida; ShAlia Fans Go Crazy

Zee Cine Awards 2024 Update: Since the beginning of 2024, the eagerly anticipated awards season has started in full swing, delighting fans everywhere. Following the 69th edition of the Filmfare Awards, the 22nd Zee Cine Awards took place in Mumbai last night (March 10). Enthusiastic fans were filled with excitement as they witnessed their favorite celebrities grace the red carpet.

ZEE CINE AWARDS 2024: SHAHID KAPOOR-ALIA BHATT VIRAL DANCE VIDEOS

Numerous prominent celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Ananya Pandey, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Bobby Deol, among others, made their presence felt on the red carpet, adding to the glitz and glamour of the Zee Cine Awards 2024.

With an array of thrilling performances by several A-listers from the film industry, the award ceremony was an evening of entertainment. Amid all this, Shaandaar and Udta Punjab co-stars Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt reunited on stage for a segment. As fans loved their onscreen chemistry in both their films, fans have been eagerly awaiting for their collaboration on the big screen.

While that is yet to happen, Shahid and Alia's small stint together at Zee Cine Awards 2024 is grabbing eyeballs on social media as they danced together on songs like Dholida and Saree Ke Fall Sa. Watch the viral clips here:

Off-screen, their playful banter never fails to leave fans with smiles and the footage of Shahid-Alia at the Zee Cine Awards is proof of their fun camaraderie. The clips have left ShAlia fans elated. Well, they're indeed fun together!

ZEE CINE AWARDS 2024 WINNERS LIST

Zee Cine Awards 2024 turned out to be a Shah Rukh Khan show as the superstar returned to the stage of ZCA after a gap of nine years. While he bagged the Best Actor trophy, his films Pathaan and Jawan bagged majority of the awards including Best Story, Best Film, Best PLayback Singer Male & Female, Best VFX among others.

