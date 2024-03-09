Zee Cine Awards 2024 Winners List: Ranbir Kapoor, SRK, Or Vikrant Massey - Who Will Win Best Actor Trophy?

Zee Cine Awards 2024 Best Actor Winner: Keeping calm became difficult for fans as their beloved celebrities from the Hindi film industry are set to gather under one roof to celebrate each other's success and accomplishments. The much-awaited Zee Cine Awards 2024 main event is all set to take place in Mumbai tomorrow (March 10), with many notable personalities like Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, Bobby Deol, and, Mouni Roy, among others, adding allure to the red carpet.

ZEE CINE AWARDS 2024 PERFORMANCE & ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW

The award function promises an exhilarating lineup of performances by some of the most beloved personalities of the film industry, including Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Bobby Deol, Ayushmann Khurrana, Mouni Roy, Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur, and many others.

The evening will be hosted by siblings Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana, with the witty Sunil Grover taking over for a few entertaining segments. Making the night more special, the King of Bollywood himself, Shah Rukh Khan, is all set to grace the stage at the Zee Cine Awards after a hiatus of 9 years.

The Zee Cine Awards are celebrated for acknowledging outstanding talent in Bollywood, paying tribute to artists, directors, producers, and technicians. With a multitude of renowned celebrities nominated across diverse categories for their exceptional performances in popular films, there is considerable anticipation surrounding the celebrities who will be receiving the coveted trophies at the event.

ZEE CINE AWARDS 2024 WINNERS LIST: WHO WILL WIN BEST ACTOR TROPHY?

Shah Rukh Khan (for Pathaan and Jawan), Sunny Deol (for Gadar 2), Ranbir Kapoor (for Animal), Vikrant Massey (for 12th Fail), and Ranveer Singh (for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani) are nominated in the category of Viewer's Choice - Best Actor.

Among them, Ranbir, SRK and Vikrant Massey have the highest chances to win the trophy. However, it's just our prediction and it'll be interesting to see who will finally bag the trophy.

