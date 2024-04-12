Zero Se Restart: The Making Of 12th Fail Release Date: Vinod Chopra Films Announce Their New Movie

Director Vidhu Vinod Chopra is set to unveil a new film, Zero Se Restart, under the banner of Vinod Chopra Films. This behind-the-scenes movie about 12th Fail is scheduled for release on July 19. It aims to provide an in-depth view of the film's journey from the initial days of shooting. Viewers can expect unique behind-the-scenes footage directly from the sets, offering a glimpse into the making process.

Zero Se Restart is more than just a making-of documentary. Vidhu Vinod Chopra describes it as a narrative of the challenges and skepticism faced by 12th Fail, from doubts about its potential to debates over its mode of release. Despite these challenges, the film emerged as a story of victory against all odds. Chopra emphasizes that this film is meant to be a fun and engaging account of the real-life struggles and triumphs behind 12th Fail, rather than a conventional guide on filmmaking.

