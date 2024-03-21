Zoya Akhtar & Reema Kagti Talks About Challenging Conventions & Pushing Boundaries

When watching a Tiger Baby film, it is like stepping into a world where every story is a revelation, every frame a journey of discovery. Tiger Baby Films, the brainchild of visionary creators Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar, is a beacon of innovation in the realm of content creation. With each project, they redefine storytelling, offering audiences a fresh perspective on life, love, and everything in between.

From the gritty streets of Mumbai in 'Gully Boy' to the glittering world of high society in 'Made In Heaven', Tiger Baby Films traverses diverse landscapes, never shying away from exploring the complexities of human existence. Their foray into the crime genre with 'Dahaad' captivated audiences with its gripping narrative and nuanced characters, showcasing their versatility as storytellers.

But their journey doesn't stop there. With upcoming projects like 'In Transit', a poignant documentary shedding light on the experiences of trans and non-binary individuals navigating the intricacies of love, and 'Supermen of Malegaon', a fictional tale brimming with imagination and heart, Reema Kagti & Zoya Akhtar continue to push boundaries and challenge conventions.

Their groundbreaking work hasn't gone unnoticed. Recently, at the prestigious Indian Express event, they were the only ones honored in the media and entertainment category, a testament to their unparalleled contributions to the industry. While accepting the award, Reema expressed her gratitude and said, "It's such an honor to be here among so many distinguished women. Big thank you to the jury and the Indian Express group!"

While Zoya also was bestowed with the prestigious award, she added, "

Thank you to the Express group for this. We started our company, Tiger Baby, so that we could control our narrative and tell our story, and hopefully platform stories of people that are like-minded to us. So to be validated for that, in a group with such amazing women, is very gratifying. Thank you very much."

